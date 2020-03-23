An animal charity which has a centre in Kennett is facing 'imminent closure' following a period of financial difficulty.

A statement on the Animal Health Trust's website said the charity had gone through a 'period of dire financial constraints' and that the economic implications of the coronavirus crisis was also having a 'direct effect' on its funding.

It said: "The Animal Health Trust has been in existence for more than 75 years and makes a significant difference to the health and welfare of animals.

"Much of the work we do is unique, and without us, this work will cease, putting thousands of animals at risk from disease and injury."

The charity's trustees and executive committee have been working to secure emergency funding, which could include the use of government schemes.

A spokesman said that, without funding, the trust is 'likely to close at the end of the month' and that its 257 staff members are being supported.

