Ambulance crews called to crash in Newmarket's High Street

Ambulance crews were called to Newmarket's High Street today after a collision between a car and a motorbike.

At about 9.40am today the East of England Ambulance Service was called to reports of a crash at the junction of High Street and Dullingham Road, near the Shell petrol station.

Eye witnesses said there was a collision between a car and a motorbike.

Crash in Newmarket's High Street (16012449)

High Street traffic was stopped as onlookers called emergency services. The road was soon clear to traffic.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said an ambulance and ambulance officer was sent to the scene.

Suffolk Police have been contacted for comment.