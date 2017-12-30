All-weather gallop in Newmarket to re-open before start of New Year

One of Newmarket’s most important all-weather gallops which has been closed for two months for refurbishment was expected to re-open before the start of the New Year.

The mile-long Al Bahathri gallop which was closed on October 31 has undergone a £500,000 improvement which included levelling off a dip near the six furlong marker which had proved problematic and required shipping in 2,000 tons of soil and resurfacing.

Jockey Club Estates spokesman Colin Driver said: “The gallop is now a steady climb rather than being undulating as before in that area.”

The gallop was first installed back in 1985 and was the first of its kind at Headquarters.

Today it can be used by up to 1,000 horses on some work days.