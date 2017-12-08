All set for Newmarket's winter wonderland

Newmarket will be transformed into a winter wonderland this weekend as the town becomes a hive of festivities.

At 4.30pm on Saturday, the lantern parade will make its way from the clock tower to the Memorial Hall. More than 250 people helped tp make over 60 lanterns for the parade, including a giant nut cracker, a sleigh and reindeer.

On Sunday, the annual Winter Wonderland event organised by the town council will bring a walking Nativity to the High Street.

From 3.30pm at the Bill Tutte Memorial, youngsters are invited to dress up and join the Christmas spirit.

As well as parades through the town, the Memorial Hall Gardens will spring into life with live music and performances from 11am at the weekend. They’ll also be rides, food, slide shows

and the chance to meet penguins.

If Christmas day is too far away Santa Claus is coming to town. Bringing his grotto to the clock tower, he’ll be meeting children from 10am to 3.30pm each day.