Alison says thanks to East Anglian Air Ambulance for saving her life

A woman, who was left fighting for her life following an horrific road crash, will be spending Christmas with her family this year thanks to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Five days after Christmas last year 40-year-old Alison Allen was fighting for her life having suffered 50 per cent blood loss, a shattered pelvis, broken back and a 12 inch wound down her spine after her car was involved in a head-on collision, near Mildenhall, with an Audi whose driver was later jailed for dangerous driving while under the influence of drugs.

Now nearly a year on, Alison has recovered, is looking forward to a family Christmas and is backing the EAAA Christmas campaign for more funds to help keep the service going.

“I know the surgeons, consultants and their teams worked miracles on me, but, if it hadn’t been for the amazing EAAA team saving me, there wouldn’t have been any work for them to do,” said Alison.

“I was in the neuro critical care unit at Addenbrooke’s hospital for around seven days and was then moved up to the high dependency unit where I spent just over two weeks. The next step was to move me up to the orthopaedics ward and there I stayed for about three weeks, before being sent to West Suffolk Hospital, where I spent nearly 10 weeks.

“Whilst lying in hospital for so many weeks, I thought about many things. I was aware it was thanks to EAAA that I had got to hospital in record time and I felt in my heart it was because of them I was still here. I was always very emotional when I saw and later heard the air ambulance landing at Addenbrooke’s. I messaged EAAA once I was more aware of what was going on and thanked them.

Andy Downes, critical care paramedic at EAAA, said; “When we arrived on scene that day Alison was not in a good way, her injuries were horrific and she really was fighting for her life.

Seeing the recovery she has made is amazing and knowing we helped save her life and keep a family together is fantastic. We know we can’t do our job without the support of the public, so on behalf of Alison and everyone at EAAA, I’d like to say thank you all for another year of incredible support.”

Donations can be made to the EAAA at www.eaaa.org.uk/supportus/donate/money or by calling 03450 669 999.