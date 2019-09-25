Aldi say their Newmarket store is set to open 'next year' but refuse to confirm May 28 as the date

Supermarket giant Aldi is set to open its Newmarket store next year but refuse to confirm the date of May 28 which has been given out by their customer services team.

The discount store has planning permission to build its Exning Road branch after buying the land from supermarket Morrisons in 2017, and had previously said the store would open in the early part of 2019.

Despite its customer services team giving a date for its opening Aldi, which is now recruiting staff for its Newmarket store, has refused to confirm a date.

Computer generated image of proposed Aldi store in Exning Road, Newmarket.

Today a spokesman said: “Construction on our Newmarket store is due to begin shortly and we are looking forward to opening next year, helping local residents shop and save closer to home.”

When plans were first revealed two years ago they were greeted with enthusiasm by town residents who took part in a public consultation.

Out of 902 people who responded to a questionnaire, 828 or 92 per cent of people were in favour of the development.

Aldi have previously said the store would create 50 new jobs.