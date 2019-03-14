Air Ambulance lands in Newmarket after person injured in fall
Published: 13:49, 14 March 2019
| Updated: 13:52, 14 March 2019
An air ambulance landed in Newmarket today after a person was injured in a fall.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance was dispatched at about 9.30am following reports of a person injured at Flint Cottage Stables.
The helicopter circled the town and then landed in The Severals.
The injured person was taken to Addenbrooke's hospital, Cambridge, by land ambulance.
A spokesman from East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to Flint Cottage Stables shortly after 9.30am this morning, following reports of a person injured in a fall.
"A man was transported to Addenbrooke's hospital by road ambulance."