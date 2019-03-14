Air Ambulance lands in Newmarket after person injured in fall

Air Ambulance at The Severals (7792559)

An air ambulance landed in Newmarket today after a person was injured in a fall.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was dispatched at about 9.30am following reports of a person injured at Flint Cottage Stables.

The helicopter circled the town and then landed in The Severals.

The injured person was taken to Addenbrooke's hospital, Cambridge, by land ambulance.

Air Ambulance takes off from Newmarket (7792641)

A spokesman from East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to Flint Cottage Stables shortly after 9.30am this morning, following reports of a person injured in a fall.

"A man was transported to Addenbrooke's hospital by road ambulance."