Air ambulance called after woman falls from horse at Newmarket's heritage centre

Air ambulance in Newmarket, May 16 (10437298)

A woman has been taken to hospital after falling off a horse at Newmarket's Palace House museum.

At about 11am an ambulance was called to Palace House Stables at the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art following reports of a woman injured in a fall from a horse.

Paramedics from the East Anglian Air Ambulance also attended the scene and could be seen hovering over the town centre for about ten minutes until they landed at The Severals at about 11.45.

The woman was taken by land ambulance to Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge.