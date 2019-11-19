Air ambulance called after man injured by horse in Newmarket yard
Published: 17:05, 19 November 2019
| Updated: 17:06, 19 November 2019
An air ambulance was called to a Newmarket yard after a man was injured by a horse.
At about 3.40pm today emergency services were called to a yard in Hamilton Road, just off Exning Road, after a man in his 30s was injured by a horse.
The East of England Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene, where its paramedics provided advanced pain relief and assessed the man.
He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, by road for further treatment.
There was no road closures or traffic disruption as a result of the incident.