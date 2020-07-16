Age UK Suffolk to close after 'significant financial losses' due to coronavirus

Age UK Suffolk is to cease operations from the end of next week following 'significant financial losses' due to the coronavirus crisis.

The charity will no longer offer services to older people across Suffolk from Friday, July 24.

In a statement the charity, based in Claydon, said it had 'faced a number of financial challenges in recent years which have been compounded by significant financial losses due to the coronavirus crisis'.

It has explored 'every possible option' to protect its work including the recent suspension of its home service and a full review of services.

It said: "We are mindful that this news will be upsetting for the older people that we support, staff, stakeholders, partners and volunteers and we will be contacting everyone that is affected by this news."

Anthony Sheppard, chair of trustees, added: “We would like to thank all of our staff and volunteers for their hard work, dedication and commitment to our work, and to the local community for their support.

"These are unprecedented times and we will be working as hard as we can to ensure that older people know where they can turn to for support."

Last year, the charity supported about 21,000 older people and their families with services, support and information.

Its services this year were estimated to cost £2million to deliver.

Older people and their friends and family can contact Age UK, the national charity, on 0800 169 6565 which can provide information and advice, and signpost to alternative services in their area.

