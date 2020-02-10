New aerial images show work progressing on Newmarket's new Aldi, which is set to open later in the year.

Contractors for the discount supermarket started work at the Exning Road site last month.

Because of the works temporary traffic lights are on the busy road, and the footpath on one side of the road has been closed as workers build the new store and access roundabout.

Newmarket's new Aldi. Picture by Phil Fuller (28838772)

Disruption to traffic along Exning Road is expected to last until June.

New photographs show work progressing on the site, with builders starting knock down the remaining foundations to the gasmometer at the town's former gasworks.

Computer generated image of proposed Aldi store in Exning Road, Newmarket. (28838455)

The new supermarket is expected to open in August this year, with a spokesman for the discounter estimating it would generate between 40 and 50 new jobs.

Read more BusinessNewmarket