A14 to become new European-style expressway

The A14 could be transformed will be transformed into a ‘mini motorways’ under plans modelled on European-style expressways, it emerged in a Highways England report published this week.

The Suffolk road is marked as a ‘current, planned and potential expressway’ in the Strategic Road Network Initial Report which lists roads that have met the basic criteria for further evaluation by the Department for Transport.

The project could create 7,000 new jobs and transforming the road could also save drivers an average of 13 minutes per day in travel time.

The news has been welcomed by campaigners who have been trying to secure government funding to improve the road and cut congestion after they identified seven ‘pinch points,’ including junction 37 with the A142 at Exning, which require improvement.

The six other points are at junctions 43, 44, 55, 56, 57, and 58, where the A14 joins other busy roads, causing major delays and tailbacks.

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill, chairman of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce-led No More A14 Delays in Suffolk strategy board, said: “This news is a huge motivator in our campaign to improve the A14 in Suffolk.

“Recognition of the need to upgrade the A14 to an expressway, is incredibly promising.”