Junction 26-37 crash (11329232)

Commuters faced delays of up to an hour after a three vehicle crash on the A14 near Newmarket.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 36 and 37 at about 3pm today.

Traffic police and ambulance crews attended the scene. One person is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Highways England warned commuters to take alternative routes and to avoid the area.

A spokesman said the incident was cleared at about 5.30pm.