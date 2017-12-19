A very merry time had by all in Mildenhall

Mildenhall made merry on Thursday as the town hosted its annual Christmas fair and lights switch on.

Organised by Mildenhall Parish Council, the event included a host of stalls, many run by local organisations including the Women’s Institute and the football club. Also manning a stall were annual visitors from Mildenhall’s twin town Luc sur Mer.

Julie Gozdziwske, Savannah Bury and Nicolas Cichy enjoying the fairground rides at the lights switch on

Parish council chairman Dr Richard Greenfield said: “The event was very well attended and everything was free for those who came along and I think everyone enjoyed themselves.”

Father Christmas arrived the market place as part of the evening’s celebrations. The visit was part of a Santa tour organised by David Bowman and Wanda Betts, of the Forest Heath Crime Prevention Panel. This year the panel is raising funds for Suffolk Young Carers and Sunday Suppers, a community-founded group that provides hot meals, refreshments, clothing and other necessities that are vital in helping local homeless people.

And Father Christmas had a busy schedule touring not only Mildenhall but West Row, Worlington, Brandon and Lakenheath. Yesterday he stopped off in Red Lodge and tomorrow will be at The Kentford pub in Kentford at 6pm.