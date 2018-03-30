A road bend in a Newmarket estate is a ‘ticking time bomb’ residents say

A Studlands resident has said that she fears for the safety of her house if speed bumps are not installed.

Angela Bishop, who lives in the bend of Hyperion Way and Nimbus Way, said that residents have been campaigning for over four years for a speed bump to slow the traffic down.

A week-long speed survey by Suffolk County Council in 2015 revealed that 12 per cent of drivers exceeded the speed limit by at least 5mph, enough for a speeding prosecution.

Mrs Bishop said that funding was granted for the traffic calming project about three years ago, but still nothing has happened.

She said: “It’s a really bad corner. It’s only a matter of time. I have to have the furniture within my house away from the wall because one day a car will come through it.

“It’s a ticking time bomb.”

Since moving to her house in 1982, she has had 15 cars written off, her garden walls have been crashed through several times, lampposts have been damaged and wheelie bins have been hit.

Neighbour Derek Thornton said: “Over the years there have been many accidents, numerous cars wiped out and it’s pretty dangerous.”

He said the council had identified the Hyperion Way bend as a danger zone.

A county council spokesman said: “Planning for this scheme is at an advanced stage and, subject to any comments from the public, completion of an independent safety review and final sign off of the design and costs, it is expected that work will start on site in the autumn.”

Mr Thornton said: “We have been fighting for this a long time.” He added that residents hoped that work would actually start this time.