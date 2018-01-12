52-house Fordham development rejected by council

A 52-house development in Fordham has been rejected by planners, with one councillor highlighting his concern at the number of homes already given planning permission in the village that haven’t yet been started.

Developer Endurance Estates wanted outline planning permission to develop a 5.6 acre site off Soham Road, adding to Fordham’s house building boom which could see more than 600 new houses built in the village.

Objecting to the development, ward councillor Julia Huffer, speaking at a meeting of East Cambridgeshire’s planning committee on Wednesday, said the proposed building work was outside the village’s development area and the village had too many planning applications.

“We are not against development but enough is enough,” she said.

A spokesman for Endurance Estates said the firm didn’t accept that East Cambridgeshire had enough earmarked development space to meet its housing needs for the next five years.

But Cllr Mike Rouse said he was concerned at the amount of development approved in the village that had not yet been started.

Councillors accepted the recommendation by senior planning officer Julie Barrow and unanimously refused the application as inappropriate development on an unallocated site in the countryside.