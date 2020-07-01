£50,000 reward offered after raid on Newmarket's racing museum

A £50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of thieves who stole ten historic trophies from Newmarket's racing museum.

The gold, silver and silver-gilt trophies were stolen from the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art on May 8, the Journal can today reveal.

The 1907 Chesterfield Cup, the Ascot gold vase, the King George, the Kings vase, the Santa Barbara, the 1833 and 1838 Lincoln Races trophy, and the 1906, 1907 and 1922 Doncaster Cups have gone missing from the Palace Street museum.

National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art, Palace Street

Insurance company Fine Art Specie Adjusters has said a reward of up to £50,000 is available, subject to certain criteria.

It has asked anybody with information to contact the company.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Police carried out an investigation following a burglary during the early hours of Friday 8 May at the National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket.

"All of the enquiries were completed and the investigation has been finalised but will be reopened if any new information comes to light."

Read more CrimeNewmarket