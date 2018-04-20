£38k spent on Suffolk County Council chief exec search

A council could have saved £32,000 of taxpayers’ money if the recruitment of a new chief executive was kept in house.

Suffolk County Council spent £6,000 in its search for new chief executive Nicola Beach, a freedom of information request has revealed.

The council said that the money was spent on advertising the position, room booking costs and psychometric testing.

But last year, the council hired professional headhunters at a cost of £32,000 who led them on an unsuccessful search.

A council spokesman said: “Sometimes when you’re recruiting you don’t find the person you’re looking for. Other times you do. There are no guarantees, regardless of how you go about it. But we have found the right person with Nicola.”