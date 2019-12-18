37 jobs at risk at Newmarket's historic Rutland Arms as it shuts for a multi-million pound refurbishment

Thirty seven workers at Newmarket’s historic Rutland Arms face losing their jobs as it shuts for a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The High Street hotel has recently won planning permission to renovate the listed part of the complex and re-build the annexe in Palace Street.

But Noel Byrne, its chief executive, said the hotel had received advice from contractors it would not be possible to keep the hotel trading during the refurbishment works due to health and safety concerns for staff and guests.

Rutland Arms, Newmarket (24603178)

“Because of this, we have unfortunately had no choice but to enter into a consultation period with our staff,” he said.

“Through a series of individual consultation meetings, all staff are being offered advice and support in considering their options and, where applicable, will be invited to apply for equivalent positions at Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, where we have a number of positions open and have created some additional relevant roles to strengthen the team.”

The Rutland Arms is owned by family firm Review Hotels Ltd.

