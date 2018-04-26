20 Newmarket potholes need filling, says Suffolk Highways

Thirty potholes have been inspected by a county council as it fights to fix Newmarket’s crumbling roads.

Since the start of the year Suffolk County Council has repaired 6,500 potholes caused by the bitterly cold winter.

The council’s road maintenance arm, Suffolk Highways, has earmarked 20 potholes in Newmarket for repair since January but these have still not been filled.

The council says it is aiming to repair them ‘imminently’.

John Clements, head of infrastructure management at Suffolk Highways, said: “We are continuing our war on potholes and are bringing together all available resources to manage incoming reports and get these defects assessed and, if necessary, repaired as soon as possible.”

At the beginning of the year, Suffolk County Council announced a 21 per cent increase to this year’s road repair budget, bringing its fund to £40 million.

The council inspects main roads once a month and rural roads once a year.

Suffolk Highways is also embarking on a re-surfacing project along 250 miles of highway, which it has claimed will protect roads up to 12 years.