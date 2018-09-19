19-year-old Newmarket student wins Bill Tutte scholarship

Matt Timmons-Brown receives a cheque for £1,000 from Bill Tutte scholarship committee members Rachel Wood, Michael Jeffreys and Alison Hayes

Nineteen-year-old Matt Timmons-Brown is the latest student to receive a scholarship cheque commemorating the work of the Newmarker wartime codebreaker Bill Tutte.

Matt, who lives in Bury Road, is now at the University of Edinburgh where he is studying computer science.

His interest in computers began when he was 12 and used his pocket money to buy a Raspberry Pi micro computer. He has since created his own YouTube channel and website to spread computer science knowledge in the form of tutorials and his Raspberry Pi Guy videos over five million times worldwide.

Matt’s talents have not gone unnoticed by Cambridge-based computer processor designers Arm, which invited him to give a keynote speech to 1,500 of its employees at its 25th anniversary celebrations.

In the year since he completed his A -levels at Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge, Matt has written a 300-page book on robotics, Learn Robotics with Raspberry Pi, which is set to be published this autumn.

Matt is the fourth local student to receive scholarship funding following Josh Evans, Emma Rooney and Tia Lowman. It provides £1,000 a year for three years to outstanding candidates who are studying either computer science or maths at university.

Bill Tutte committee chairman Alison Hayes said: “Matt was an outstanding applicant and I am sure Bill Tutte would, like us, have been very impressed. We are proud to be able to help at the start of his university journey. I am sure we will be hearing a lot more of him in the future.”