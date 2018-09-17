19 year old attacked in Newmarket robbery

The Avenue, Newmarket (4211374)

Two men attacked a Newmarket teenager as he walked home in the early hours of Sunday.

At about 3am the 19 year old was walking along The Avenue when two men approached him and threw him to the ground. They then kicked and punched him.

The teenager had his phone stolen and suffered facial injuries from the attack.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the incident should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/53134/18. Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form."