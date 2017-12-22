£18 wipes to fight drug driving in Suffolk

Suffolk Police has stepped up its drug driving campaign with a £120,000 investment in drug wipes.

The wipes will enable officers to identify those driving under the influence of drugs and test them at the roadside.

The investment will pay for roadside wipes and the follow-up forensic testing which is more expensive than the breathalyser tests. Each single use drug wipe is £18 and each laboratory test costs about £220.

Officers can use the drug wipes to take a saliva sample and the roadside test can detect cannabis and cocaine. If positive a driver would be arrested and a blood sample taken.

Police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: “All drivers need to understand that drug – and drink – driving risks lives and the lives of others, it is grossly irresponsible and selfish.”

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the joint roads policing and firearms operations unit, said: “Drug wipe kits are an invaluable resource for our officers.”