16-year-old boy and two men charged in connection to Cambridgeshire ramraids

A 16-year-old boy and two men have been charged in connection with four ramraids, including Tuesday's attack an Isleham shop.

Charlie Oakley, 25, of George Street, Shefford, Tony Smith, 18, of Cadwin Field Schole Road, Willingham, and a 16-year-old boy from Market Harborough, were arrested on Tuesday following an attempt on Isleham's Mill Street Co-op.

The trio have each been charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit burglary in relation to spate ramraids in Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, and Lincolnshire.

They have been remanded in custody pending a court hearing.