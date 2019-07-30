Home   News   Article

14 year old given police caution after stealing clothes from Peacocks in Newmarket's High Street

By Dan Barker
Published: 14:52, 30 July 2019
 | Updated: 14:54, 30 July 2019

A 14-year-old boy has been handed a police caution after stealing clothes from a Newmarket shop.

On Monday the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and 22-year-old Charlie Ward entered High Street store Peacocks.

Once inside they stole multiple items including jeans, belts, and shoes and left - making no attempt to pay.

Ipswich Magistrates Court (14514409)
The pair were arrested by Suffolk Police at the scene and taken to Bury St Edmunds police station.

The 14-year-old boy was given a police caution.

And today Ward, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court. He was given a six month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £21, and court costs of £50.

