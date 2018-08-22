14 suspected illegal immigrants found in Newmarket lorry layby

Fourteen people presented themselves as Iraqi and Iranian nationals

Fourteen suspected illegal immigrants were found in a lorry at a Newmarket layby yesterday.

Suffolk Police were called at about 5.35pm after reports of suspected illegal immigrants in the back of a lorry at a layby in Fordham Road.

Immigration officials found 14 people who said they were either Iraqi or Iranian nationals - three were children.

The 11 adults were referred to the Home Office and will remain in detention centres awaiting interview. The three unaccompanied children have been referred to social services.

A Home Office spokesman said: "All the cases will be progressed in line with the UK immigration rules. Immigration enforcement is an operational directorate within Home Office and the department is responsible for enforcing immigration law. Where someone has no right to remain the he UK, we will take action to remove them."