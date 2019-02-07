Palace House Cottage (7053263)

District planners approved £130,000 plans to convert Newmarket office space into a home last night.

Members of Forest Heath District Council's development control committee passed the change of use proposals for Palace Cottage, in Palace Street, unanimously.

The work will see the district-owned property converted back into a three-bedroom house in a project the authority has budgeted £130,000 to complete.

At the Mildenhall meeting senior planning officer Charlotte Waugh said: "The building was clearly constructed as a dwelling and this proposal will return it to this use."

Palace House Cottage (7053261)

No external changes are planned to the front of the property, with the only external work being the building of a bin shed at the back of the property.

Cllr Simon Cole backed the plans and Cllr Carol Lynch seconded it.

A council spokesman said the house would not be sold off and is to become temporary accommodation.

In a separate scheme, which has not yet been submitted to council planners, Forest Heath is preparing to spend £110,000 converting the Palace Street coach house into offices, with the council pocketing the rent to 'help support local services'.