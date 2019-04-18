Tim Passmore who is the Police Commissioner for Suffolk

A unique music-mentoring scheme has been awarded a £10,000 boost by police to help stop people becoming involved in drug crime in Newmarket.

Today Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Crime Commissioner, handed Noise Solution £9,738 as part of his latest wave of funding which sees organisations from across the county benefit from £141,000 of taxpayers' money.

Noise Solutions, a one-to-one music-mentoring programme, will use the money to help people in the town who are involved with, or at risk of becoming involved with drug related crime.

The social enterprise said 76 per cent of its participants 'show a meaningful increase in wellbeing' after the 10 week programme which involves the participant co-creating a music project.

Per person, the ten week course costs £1827.

Mr Passmore said he was 'delighted' to be supporting the organisation.

"Commissioning services to support the work of the constabulary is an important element of my role as police and crime commissioner," he said.

"We rely heavily on the support of voluntary and community organisations and we are indebted to them for their commitment and enthusiasm.

"I truly believe that without the support of organisations such as these we would be a much poorer society."