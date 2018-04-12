£100k payday for council executives

Eleven members of staff at Suffolk County Council were paid a six figure salary last year.

The figures were revealed in the annual town hall rich list showing staff with a total remuneration of more than £100,000 a year.

Cambridgeshire County Council had six staff members earning around four times the average salary, West Suffolk councils had three, and East Cambridgeshire District Council had one.

The calculations include pension contributions, bonuses, expenses and other payouts.

The rich list report, from the Taxpayers’ Alliance pressure group, reveals that two staff from Suffolk, and one each from Cambridgeshire County Council and West Suffolk councils are earning more than the prime minister.

Defending the six-figure salaries, a spokesman from Cambridgeshire County Council said: “Council officers’ senior pay is always decided by democratically elected councillors in an open and transparent way.”

He said an independent report for the council showed that compared to similar authorities, Cambridgeshire had the lowest top salaries.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said it was ‘important to get the right people with the right skills and experience retained’ within the authority.

Across the West Suffolk councils, which are set to merge next year, the highest earners were Ian Gallin, the joint chief executive, and Alex Wilson and Jill Korwin, joint executive directors.

Cllr James Waters, leader of Forest Heath District Council said: “The three roles of joint chief executive and two executive directors in our leadership team are shared across two councils and replaced six equivalent posts in 2012. This team has achieved, and is achieving, all that we, as directly elected members, have asked.

“Their combined salaries are almost half the amount paid back in 2012 to the two separate leadership teams previously employed by our authorities, for more demanding roles, and are very competitive when compared to councils of similar population size.”