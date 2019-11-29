Two local runners have begun their attempt to run more than 100 miles in 24 hours to raise money for 10-year-old Newmarket school girl Evalina Kravale who suffered life changing injuries when she was involved in a road accident earlier this month.

Ben Blowes and Martyn Taylor, both experienced ultra marathon competitors, set off from Tesco at 10am this morning when they were joined by a number of other local runners on the first of the 4.2 mile laps round the town.

Ben and Martyn will be running until 10am tomorrow and they would like anyone who wants to raise funds for Evalina to join them at any stage during the charity effort.

Ben Blowes and MartynTaylor get their charity run underway at Tesco (22864027)

“We were both devastated to hear about this tragic accident in our town, so we’re putting our running connections to good use to help this young girl’s recovery," said Ben, who runs Vivo Outdoor Fitness.

“We want as many people as possible to join us for a lap or two, and we hope with everyone’s support we can raise some cash and make a difference.”

Each lap is estimated to take an average of 46 minutes and each will start and end at Tesco where runners will be able to take refreshment and where Tesco staff are collecting donations.

Evalina is a pupil at Newmarket's Laureate Community Academy. She was on her way home from school on November 4 when the accident happened close to the traffic lights at the Exning Road junction with Elizabeth Avenue. As a result of her injuries Evalina has had to have her left foot and the lower part of her left leg amputated.

Yesterday six schools across Newmarket held non-uniform days in support of Evalina and her family.

