Newmarket Journal

Search

Commuters delayed as diesel tanker crashes off A14 outside Newmarket

News
A pothole awaiting 'reactive repair' near West Row

Suffolk County Council moves to fill holes in its roads and budget

News
High winds are likely to disrupt travel

Met Office warns winds could hit 80mph in East Anglia

News
Light sleet showers
6c
2c

Newmarket gym club simply bouncing after moving into new premises

News

Get your running shoes on Newmarket: New fitness scheme ready for the off

News

52-house Fordham development rejected by council

News

Forum set up for landlords in Newmarket and Mildenhall

News
CTA
Nick Knowles with the Dobbin's late last year

DIY:SOS showing transformation of Simon Dobbin's house to air at end of year

News
Residents have launched a petition against the plans

Highways warn on garages for homes proposal

News

Sport More Sport >>

CLOSED: Mildenhall Stadium will no longer host greyhound racing

Mildenhall closes greyhound operation

More Sport
DEPARTED: Omer Riza has left Newmarket after five appearances

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Riza leaves Newmarket

Football
RECORD-BREAKER: Grace Howse

British-record breaker is now aiming for the very top

More Sport
PROLIFIC: Josh Mayhew took his Stow tally for the season to 39 goals. Picture: Mecha Morton

Saturday's local football round-up

Football

Frontiersman to make All-Weather debut

More Sport

Aylmer picks up award as club-mates head to Ely

More Sport

Ipswich Town fan Dave Gooderham’s column: Fond memories of Ted

Football

Wratting boss welcomes Elkins’ arrival

Football

What's On More What's On >>

Byron, Bury St Edmunds

Culture: Mission accomplished at Byron in Bury St Edmunds, says Camille Berriman

News
Judy and Liza

Culture: Life is a cabaret for stage show about two Hollywood icons

News
Paddy & Scott

Culture: Coffee revolution; fuelling resolutions

News

Lifestyle More Lifestyle >>

Discover Newmarket is to get 5000 a year for the next three.

Newmarket tourism initiative backed by town council

News
Newmarket Open day map

Go behind the scenes at Newmarket’s Open Weekend

News
Staff at Heath Court Hotel, Newmarket enjoyed a day at the races in recognition of their long service achievements. Pictured are Robert Nobbs, Sarah Voss, Cheryl Dawson, Gaynor Wake, Margaret Beaton, Jill Davey, Jayne Dawe andf Emma Cooke

Newmarket’s Heath Court Hotel staff enjoy a day at the races to celebrate their long service

News

Trending Now More Trending Now >>

Nick Knowles with the Dobbin's late last year

DIY:SOS showing transformation of Simon Dobbin's house to air at end of year

News
Police respond to the A14 crash this morning

Commuters delayed as diesel tanker crashes off A14 outside Newmarket

News
Jumping for joy ... coach Iysha Axon-Coates celebrates at The Racing Centre

Newmarket gym club simply bouncing after moving into new premises

News
Warren Hill will be the setting for 2km or 5km courses

Get your running shoes on Newmarket: New fitness scheme ready for the off

News
The councils goal would be to develop the cinema site and then rent it to a commercial operator.

Newmarket cinema feasibility study looked at in detail by district council

News