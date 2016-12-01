World renowned choir to give a carol concert in Bury St Edmunds

The world renowned Choir of Selwyn College, Cambridge return to the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds on December 6 with Carols from Cambridge.

Join conductor Sarah Macdonald and her choir as they perform at 1.10pm in the stunning surroundings of St Mary’s Church, Bury St Edmunds.

The choir will sing festive favourites and the performance promises to get you into the Christmas spirit.

The choir have an international reputation and have performed in Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and St Mary’s Cathedral, Edinburgh.

They have regularly toured across the globe, with recent visits including the USA, Canada, New Zealand and much of mainland Europe.

Customers are advised to book early to avoid disappointment for this special afternoon. Carols from Cambridge has been sponsored by Gross and Co Solicitors.

For tickets and further details please call the Box Office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.