VIDEO: Stephen Amos gives hilarious shout out to Haverhill ahead of visit in November

Globe-trotting laughter master Stephen K Amos returns with his new tour show and has already given a shout out specifically to his Haverhill audience ahead of his appearance in town this November.

In the last twelve months, Stephen has performed his unique brand of feel-good comedy all over England, Scotland, Wales, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Holland, Germany, Belgium, Greece, Spain, Australia, Tazmania, New Zealand, and the Seychelles.

Stephen K Amos

What did he find when he got there? People. People like you and me and some of them said the most ridiculous things. To his face!

All that, and more in a brand new tour show for 2016-2017.

He’s heading to Haverhill Arts Centre on November 17. To book call 01440 714140.