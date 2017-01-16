Ugandan orphan choir returns to Bury St Edmunds

The renowned Watoto Choir from Uganda, which is made up entirely of orphans, is in concert at St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, January 27.

In one of the first concerts to be staged of their new production, ‘Signs and Wonders’, the children share stories of how their lives have been changed, and how they have been called into a life of purpose to transform their communities.

With scintillating drumbeats, engaging dance moves and exciting audio-visual effects; witness inspirational true life stories of triumph over tragedy.

The choir has travelled internationally since 1994 as advocates for the 47.5 million children in Africa, orphaned as a result of HIV/AIDS, war, poverty and human trafficking.

Concert organiser Jim Herrington said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the choir again. They give amazing performances, and it really is a concert of all those things you’d love to see and hear.

“The children are amazing, their stories will bring a tear to even the most hardened heart, and their performances are beyond professional.

“One of the children was once photographed hugging the Queen, and amazingly the Queen hugged the child back.

“Even protocol at the very highest level melts when these children are around. Our local sponsors have been amazing and their support shows just how much we’re all looking forward to welcoming the choir to our historic town.”

Herrington adds, “The vast majority of our sponsors that sponsored the event in 2013 needed no persuasion to sponsor the event again, and we’re delighted to have some great new sponsors too.

“If you want to see something totally different in Bury St Edmunds, then this really it is.

“It’s for everyone to enjoy, no matter what your age, or what music you’re into, it’s great for everyone and totally family friendly too.

“This isn’t just a concert, it’s a real story, involving real people.

“If you want to kick start your year with something truly uplifting, then this really is a ‘must do’ event.

“It will make you smile, it may even make you cry, and it will certainly fill you with that warm feeling in your heart, that no matter who you are or what you do, you can make a difference too.”

The concert is being both supported and sponsored by a whole range of businesses in Bury St Edmunds including; The Angel Hotel, C-Net Training, Robinsons Mercedes, The Music Sales Group, Bedfords Estate Agents, Getaway Cars, Rudlings and Wakelam, Churchgates Accountants, Premier Printers, V63 and The Whitworth Partnership.

Tickets are free from the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds but a booking fee applies. People will be asked to make contributions during the concert.