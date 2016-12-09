Top quartet in concert in Bury St Edmunds

One of the world’s leading quartets in playing at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds at 7.30pm on December 12.

The Belcea Quartet; Romanian violinist Corina Belcea, Polish violist Krzysztof Chorzelski and French musicians Axel Schacher (violin) and Antoine Lederlin are UK-based but their diverse cultural backgrounds help to create their dynamic and free interpretative style.

They will perform Schubert: String Quartet No.10, D. 87, Shostakovich: String Quartet No.8, Op. 110, Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 D. 810, “Death and the Maiden”.

Most of Franz Schubert’s mid/late childhood was spent as a choirboy at Vienna’s Royal City College, and he was greatly influenced by their resident musicians, in particular Antonio Salieri.

Bowing to pressure from his father, Schubert left the College in 1813 to train as a schoolteacher, but continued to take lessons with the older composer.

Schubert’s String Quartet in E flat major, D. 87 (No. 10) was written in November 1813, just after Schubert left the College aged 16.

A mature, successful piece of work, it was misdated in the 19th century and thought to be from much later in Schubert’s career.

Shostakovich’s dramatic, sardonic, and elegiac String Quartet No. 8 is one of the 20th century’s great works.

He dedicated it to the victims of fascism and war, but it’s also a pained self-portrait.

The Quartet in D minor ‘Death and the Maiden’ is one of two large-scale string quartets that Schubert composed in 1824.

The subtitle refers to his famous song of the same name, the melody of which he used here as the basis for a set of variations in the second movement.

Tickets are £20 and £15, with £5 tickets for those aged under 25. Ring the box office on 01284 758000 or see the website - www.theapex.co.uk for details.