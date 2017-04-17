Three top guitarists team up for Haverhill Arts Centre show

Singer-songwriter duo Daryl Kellie and Jon Hart, who go by the name of Set Adrift, will be joined by one of the world’s finest guitarists, Robert Castellani, for a show at Haverhill Arts Centre on April 21 at 8pm.

Daryl and Jon’s UK tour coincides with the relase of Set Adrift, a fingerstyle-folk album by the duo, who are considered to be two of the UK’s top percussive fingerstyle guitarist-singers.

What started off as an idea to collaborate and write a few songs on a houseboat, resulted in a five-day tour on the River Thames and an album’s worth of material.

The album is a combination of originals and covers drawing in influences from fingerstyle, folk and jazz.

Robert has been nominated three times for the national Guitarist of the Year award and was named in Acoustic Guitar magazine as one of the top 3o guitarists in the world aged under 30.

For tickets call 01440 714140 or visit www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk