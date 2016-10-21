The Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds to stage a tense tale of two asylum seekers

Oxford based Mandala Theatre Company come the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds on Monday, October 24 with their latest show Night Light.

The three person show is a tense and emotional drama which focuses on the plight of two young refugees and the battle they face in staying alive.

Fearing deportation, the asylum seekers hide out in an abandoned factory.

As the long cold night unfolds, they imagine their future and tell each other about their past. In the midst of sharing food and stories, they hear someone else arrive.

Terrified, they creep towards the door where they find a familiar figure.

The three of them talk through the night about home, belonging and the system…but the children remain wary, at any point he can reveal their hiding place, turn them over to the authorities and send them back to their countries and to danger.

Mandala Theatre Company pride themselves on creating stories which gives a voice to those whose stories are not told.

This show forms part of their Outside/In project which looks at stories of young people who migrate to the UK and no longer have a place of sanctuary. The show is written by Nadia Davids and directed by Yasmin Sidhwa.

For tickets call 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org