Sudbury Choral Society performs Elijah for its 70th anniversary performance

Sudbury Choral Society will commemorate its 70th anniversary by performing the classic works of the choral repertoire, Mendelssohn’s Elijah at St Peter’s Church at 7.30pm on Sunday, April 9.

This evocative piece traces the biblical journey of Elijah as he leads his people out of captivity in Egypt to freedom as told in the book of Exodus.

The Society gave their first concert in January 1947 and for their 70th anniversary they decided to tackle one the best known and loved oratorios.

They are supported by a specially invited orchestra made up mainly from local players.

Normally local choral societies don’t tackle the large scale choral works such as Elijah as they need over 100 singers to be heard over the large scale orchestral accompaniment required but the choir’s musical director David Butcher has sourced a reduced orchestra version which cuts down the large numbers of wind and brass players required in the original version.

Sudbury Choral Society are always keen to support young soloists just starting out on their musical careers and in this concert we will have four young soloists who are currently studying on the post graduate course at the Royal College of Music, one of the best music conservatoires in the world.

The society is also keen to keep the cost of their concerts down to a reasonable £10 for adults with 11–18’s tickets costing £5 and under 11’s getting in for free.

They achieve this by raising money through other events; in particular through contacts with the Tony Halsted Horn Ensemble they are promoting a concert on Sunday, July 23 at 3pm this year which features some of the best French horn players in the country.