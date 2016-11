Absolution, a signed blues/rock band from Sudbury will be playing its only UK concert of 2016 at The Quay Theatre in their home town on November 26.

The band has recently released its third album, Blues Power, which has been receiving positive reviews from Europe.

The band has been on a promotional tour of Europe from November 7 which began in Germany and then moved onto the Netherlands before returning to Sudbury.

For tickets call 01787 374745 or visit www.quaysudbury.com