Search

Style by the councillors is coming to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

The Syle Councillos are at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on July 7.

The Syle Councillos are at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on July 7.

0
Have your say

With swirling Hammond organ and a classic horn section The Style Councillors will take The Apex at Bury St Edmunds back to the 1980s in a celebration of The Style Council on July 7 at 7.30pm.

The tribute act formed in Brentwood in 2013 by Paul Weller fans Darren and Steve came about after a random social media post asked ‘why are there no Style Council tribute acts around?’

Their ten-piece line-up includes the ex Bad Manners brass section making this a night of classic tracks not to be missed.

Tickets are £21, call the Box Office on 01284 758000, or visit www.theapex.co.uk for more information, or to book your tickets.