Smash-hit film transported to the stage in Cambridge

A sparkling new production of The Wedding Singer runs from Tuesday, March 28 to April 1 at Cambridge Corn Exchange.

Jon Robyns, Ray Quinn, Cassie Compton, Roxanne Pallett and Ruth Madoc will star in the hilarious musical based on the hit film.

It’s 1985. Hair is huge, greed is good and rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer.

When his own fiancée dumps him at the altar a seriously bummed out Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own.

Can sweet natured Julia and her best friend Holly lure Robbie out of the dumpster and back into the limelight?

Or is he going to see her head off down the aisle with Wall Street bad boy Glen.

Only Grandma Rosie seems to be able to see that Robbie and Julia are the couple that are meant to be.

West End and Musical Theatre star Jon Robyns plays Robbie Hart. Most recently he starred in Legally Blonde as Emmett Forrest, other theatre credits include Enjolras in Les Misérables, Spamalot, Memphis and Avenue Q.

He is joined on stage by British singer-songwriter Ray Quinn as Glen who shot to fame as the runner-up in ITV1’s The X Factor in 2006 and as champion of Dancing on Ice in 2009.

Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett plays Holly and H-De-Hi and Benidorm actress Ruth Madoc portrays Granma Rosie.

For tickets call 01223 357851 or visit www.cornex.co.uk.