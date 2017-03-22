Sandringham Craft Fair has something for everyone

If you are looking for a special gift for mum this Mothering Sunday, Just Crafts at Sandringham could be the place for you.

Just Crafts takes place on March 24, 25 and 26 and is a ‘makers show’ where quality craftsmen, artists and designers from around the country will converge on Sandringham to exhibit and demonstrate their crafts and skills.

This is your chance to see the Best of the Best and talk to the makers at your leisure.

See Julia Hulme, a local sculptor specialising in animal sculpture. She will also be demonstrating at the show giving you the chance to see her talents at close hand.

Glyn Matthews will be there, both a poet and an artist, he demonstrates throughout the day and has his poetry book for sale.

There will be a rural section where old world crafts will be demonstrated, including glass blowing, blacksmiths, corn dollies and coppice crafts.

The popular food hall is back with exhibitors from all over the country selling their delicious produce, always a popular part of the show.

Last but not least is the chainsaw carving arena where a top quality English carving team will be working throughout the event.

There will also be twice daily chainsaw auctions giving you the chance to purchase quality carvings at auction prices.

Children are not forgotten either, this is their chance to have a go at making a pot, or painting pottery or making sand sculptures.

Entry fees are, adults £7, over 65’s £6.50 and children £2.