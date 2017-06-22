REVIEW- Alice in Wonderland at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

Having never seen a ballet before I didn’t know what to expect and with it portraying Alice in Wonderland anything was possible.

Ballet Theatre UK took the pages from Lewis Carroll’s novel and ceatively captivated the audience’s imagination, leading them into this world of wonder with perfection and precision.

The Mad Hatter's Tea Party scene from the production

Every character’s dance showed how the characters are percieved in the book.

Alice danced with all the curiosity and trepidation of entering a strange place to start off with but as she began letting go in her new surroundings she really let fly with her movement.

The Cheshire Cat had constant feline flexibility in her shapes and the Queen of Hearts put so much anger into her dance I thought that we could all be in for the chop.

The 1865 tale is timeless and with the drawings of Disney bringing to life in colour it was fantastic to see another adaptation of the classic story line,

Artistic Director Christopher Moore truly did a fantastic job.

It was great to see so many children there enjoying the production and at the interval outside in the courtyard pretending to be Alice.

The one of the many highlights for me was the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, I thought the dancers as sections of the table was a very clever touch,

Secondly, Alice’s scene with the Knave of Hearts was simply hypnotic added to the fact that Alice was on stage for nearly every bit of the performance was also amazing.

It is easy to say that if this tour ever comes back to Bury I will be very happy to take a trip down the Rabbit hole one more time.