Renowned ensemble’s festive candlelight Bury St Edmunds concert

The Carols By Candlelight Concert from The Locrian Ensemble at The Apex on December 21 is an ideal way to get into the spirit of Christmas.

The ensemble is firmly established as one of Britain’s most popular touring classical groups and perform their Christmas show in lavish period costume and in an evocative setting.

The show includes carols and familiar Xmas tunes. They are joined by Jill Washington, West End soprano of Phantom of the Opera, who will sing songs ranging from Handel’s ‘Messiah’ to ‘White Christmas, ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ and ‘Walking in the Air’.

When not performing in theatres, members of the Locrian enjoy high-profile careers working in London studios with top names in the pop world, as well as appearing on the Oscar-winning soundtracks to films such as Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Gladiator and The Da Vinci Code to name but a few.

On television, they topped the classical music charts in 2015 with their recording of Debbie Wiseman’s score to Wolf Hall, as well as performing for Father Brown, The Coroner and Judge John Deed.

For tickets call 01284 758000 or visit www.theapex.co.uk.