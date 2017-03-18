Pop along to Martlesham for a day of Melodeons and More

On Saturday, March 25, the community centre in Mendlesham, near Stowmarket, will resound to the sound of squeezeboxes on the 18th Melodeons and More day organised by the East Anglian Traditional Music Trust.

From 10.30am to 5pm there is a range of classes for people to learn to play the melodeon and concertina, from absolute beginners up to master classes. Hire instruments are available for complete beginners. Places must be booked in advance.

Full details and a booking form are at www.eatmt.org.uk or by calling 01449 771090.

From 8pm to 11pm some of the country’s best performers, including Sandra Kerr, Saul Rose and Nick Cooke, will play in the popular Squeezebox Special concert. Concert tickets are available separately and are already selling well, so book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Sandra Kerr is most famously known for writing and performing the music for Bagpuss, but also a wonderful singer and a virtuoso on the concertina. She will be performing traditional tunes from the north east and even some Scottish ragtime numbers.

Saul Rose is a busy musician, he’s one of the few melodeon players to have taken the part of the Song Man in the West End production of the world famous show War Horse, and tours regularly with Eliza Carthy’s Wayward Band and Faustus as well as playing in several ceilidh bands.

Nick Cooke is the accompanist of choice for many big names including Kate Rusby and Jim Moray. It’s his first visit to the Mendlesham event and a rare chance to hear this consummate musician in his own right.

Also performing will be The Four Stops, a group put together especially to celebrate the local old style of melodeon playing, with four of the best exponents of the one-row tradition, Steve Dumpleton, Rees Wesson, Jeannie Harris and Katie Howson.

Katie is currently Director of the East Anglian Traditional Music Trust, leads the local ceilidh band The Valiant Dance Band and plays with PolkaWorks and as a solo performer.

During the day there is also a free Music Market (open 10.45am-4pm) with stalls offering a variety of traditional musical instruments (new and vintage) as well as folk music CDs, books, t-shirts etc.

