Pirates head to the shores of Sudbury for new pantomime fun

Sudbury Dramatic Society is to stage a brand new pantomime for 2016 when Treasure Island arrives at The Quay Theatre at 7.30pm on December 16, with shows continuing until January 1.

Written by local authors Mike Fahie-Wilson and Bez Berry, Treasure Island is being directed by SDS Panto stalwart (and last year’s dame) Malcolm Hollister and he has got the pirates under control for now and practising hard to deliver a show that the whole family will enjoy, containing plenty of traditional pantomime fare, singing, fun and laughter.

As Long John Silver and his crew, including Jim and his Mum, set off on a voyage to search for the missing treasure they find a few surprises along the way!

Maybe that desert island isn’t deserted after all? Is there a stowaway on the ship? Who will find the treasure first and will Jim find true love?

Join SDS at The Quay on Treasure Island for, what promises to be, one of the best SDS pantomimes ever!

A variety of evening and matinee performances are available, with the final one being at 3pm on January 1 adding up to a total of 22 performances.

Tickets are available from the Quay Theatre box office on 01787 374745 or online at www.quaysudbury.com.