Old Buckenham Airshow aims to be the ‘ultimate family day out’

The award-winning Old Buckenham Airshow is flying in to Old Buckenham Airfield on July 29 and 30. The former Second World War USAAF base – former home to the 453rd Bombardment Group – is set to pull out all the stops for the ultimate family day out. The air will be filled with aircraft such as a Hawker Hurricane, Supermarine Spitfire MH434, a North American P51D Mustang called “The Shark” and the Boeing B-17 called ‘Sally B’ that starred in the 1990 Hollywood blockbuster “Memphis Belle”. Action in the air will be complemented by activities on the ground for all the family. A funfair, food village, classic car show and military displays will be on site, too. Show days start at 10am.For information and tickets go to www.oldbuckenhamairshow.co.uk.
