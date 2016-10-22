Sign up now for BurySOUND

The annual BurySOUND music competition has become a staple event in the local music calendar, giving fresh talent from in and around Suffolk the chance for exposure within their local music scene.

The competition aspect, however, has always been second to the fact that like-minded musicians get to celebrate their love for the music they’re creating. As well as valuable performance experience, it gives participants an opportunity to network with both local and industry professionals.

The judging panel includes professional musicians, DJs, journalists and promoters – all with a passion for supporting local music. Some of the things the judges look out for include musical ability, stage presence and originality, with one act from each heat going through to the final.

Last year’s winners, Suburban Minds, have since gone on to headline a sold out show in Bury St Edmunds as well as countless gigs around East Anglia.

Harry, the band’s drummer, said: “BurySOUND was wonderful for us. The competition was our first and second gig and opened so many doors for us. We were soon asked to play loads of shows around the local area and it’s helped us get shows around the country and gain a small fanbase that we hope to keep growing. If you’re in a band, enter it, it’s worth it just for the packed out crowd in your heat.”

Bands can sign up now at www.burysound.com/enter. The heats run throughout January and February 2017 - each featuring a guest headliner. The grand final takes place on March 3 and is held at The Apex, headlined by 2016 winners Suburban Minds.