SIAH to release debut single

SIAH, a 4-piece indie pop outfit from Bury St Edmunds, have recently recorded their debut single, Susie Smokes, and are currently in the stages of building up to its release.

Although the band are only young, they’ve already conquered venues including the Cambridge Junction and The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds.

Made up of Charlie Standard on vocals, Michael Sharpe on guitar, Adam Robinson on bass and Harry Castle on drums, the band cite their main musical influences as being The Arctic Monkeys and The Strokes.

Their appearance at The Junction in November was a particular highlight from them, thanks to the welcoming reaction they received from the Cambridge music scene resulting in a packed out venue for their performance.

When asked how recording their single rated in comparison to performing live, they said: “It was really different, however we enjoyed it just as much. As we’re regular performers at the Hunter Club, it was strange to do our first recording in the same place as our first ever gig’

The future looks bright for SIAH, with the release of Susie Smokes coming at the end of December. Through the release they hope to gain radio play from BBC Introducing in Suffolk, with higher aspirations of BBC 6 Music.

In terms of live performances, the band are heading to The Alleycat in London and will be taking part in heat 3 of BurySOUND 2017. SIAH also hope to write new material culminating in a future EP, with talks of working alongside REPEAT Records on the release of a Flexi-disc.