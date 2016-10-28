MUSIC: War Waves’ latest release a long time in the making

War Waves released their second album, All That We Lack, on October 7 – and it is definitely worth a listen.

Made up of Marc Newby, David Booty, Andrew Girling and James Booty, War Waves have been making music together for two years, and have already released two full-length albums.

All That We Lack features new single, Horses. Full of punchy hooks, honest lyrics and tight harmonies, Horses is a stand-out track in the 11-track release.

War Waves singer Marc Newby is influenced by artists such as Saves the Day, Brand New, The Gaslight Anthem and The Smiths, but the band as a whole are influenced by all 90s indie and Frightened Rabbit.

All That We Lack was recorded in November, 2015, and writing began as early as March 2015, so has been a long time in the making. The band recorded at Punch Studios in Ipswich with George Perks. George has worked with other local artists such as SuperGlu, Horse Party, Gaffa Tape Sandy and Sun Scream throughout the years, and has become a known name in the local scene.

War Waves recently played the sold-out Washing Machine anniversary gig at the Hunter Club, in Bury, and have a few more dates coming up: Smokehouse, Ipswich, November 4; the Waterfront Studio, Norwich, November 11, and a return to the Hunter Club on December 14 to support Kate Jackson and the Wrong Moves with an unplugged set.

You can find All That We Lack on Bandcamp.

Buy an LP/CD from the band at gigs, or order it online.